Bill Murray And Rashida Jones Playfully Snipe In Excellent New On The Rocks Trailer From Sofia Coppola

If you’ve been keeping tabs on what Apple or A24 have been up to recently, you may know the two companies have partnered up to produce some original content. The first movie in this partnership just so happens to be On The Rocks, so we’ll have to wait and see if that helps to get some extra eyeballs on the content A24 has been putting out. In fact, the movie will be hitting Apple TV and theaters, so there will be a few different ways to catch it when it comes out.