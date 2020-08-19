10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In September 2020

Not Another Teen Movie

Parody films are an art form that is often duplicated, but not always successful in the execution. For every Airplane! and Scary Movie, there’s an Epic Movie or Meet The Spartans to cancel it out. And then there are the ones that are unjustly buried, like the seriously funny Not Another Teen Movie. Mocking films like She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and pretty much any other movie that falls under that wide umbrella, it’s a comedy that’s fondly remembered by its fans, as well as co-star Chris Evans. What, you didn’t know America’s Ass starred in a movie where he did his own version of the whipped cream bikini from Varsity Blues? Do you see how underrated this movie is?