When The Batman Will Reportedly Resume Filming

Leave a Comment
Like so many film productions, The Batman was forced to stop rolling cameras earlier this year due to the current health crisis. While the Caped Crusader’s latest movie had already shot a little over two months worth of footage before the pause button was pressed, there’s still a ways to go before principal photography is completed.
However, according to Variety, The Batman cast and crew are gearing up to resume operations in September. The outlet also noted that there’s approximately three months worth of footage that still needs to be shot, which means filming could potentially be wrapped up by the end of the year. However, given how precarious things still are on the virus front, it’s entirely possible that plans could change and filming could extend into early 2021.
Nevertheless, The Batman crew members have been hard at work constructing sets in preparation for production to resume. Of course, after filming was halted back in late March, the movie’s release was pushed from June 2021 to October 2021 so that the creative process wouldn’t be rushed. Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman with director Matt Reeves, definitely approves of the movie’s new month, saying that it “suits the mood.”
Originally intended as a platform for Ben Affleck’s Batman to shine on his own, The Batman is now separate from the DC Extended Universe continuity, with Robert Pattinson playing a Bruce Wayne who’s still early into his crimefighting career. During the first couple months of The Batman’s production, fans were treated to first looks at Robert Pattinson in his Batman costume and the Batmobile that this iteration of the Dark Knight will ride around in.
So far, no specific plot details for The Batman have been officially revealed yet, though it does seem like the movie is at least partly inspired by “The Long Halloween” storyline. Shortly after Matt Reeves came on board The Batman, he said the story would have a noir tone and highlight Bruce Wayne’s detective skills, which hasn’t been done that often in a cinematic setting.
Along with Robert Pattinson playing the eponymous protagonist, The Batman’s cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, along with Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver playing undisclosed roles. In addition to The Batman sequels already being planned, there’s a spinoff series centered on this continuity’s Gotham City Police Department in the works at HBO Max.
The Batman will cast its shadow in theaters on October 1, 2021, so keep your eyes on CinemaBlend for more updates on how it’s coming along. You can also learn what other DC movies are scheduled for the coming years with our comprehensive guide.