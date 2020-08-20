Jamie Foxx Responds To The Fans After Project Power Hits #1 On Netflix

Critically, Project Power has been met with mixed reviews, among critics and fans alike. Some called it an unoriginal and cliché movie with plenty of plot holes, while others are more inclined to just tune that out and enjoy the ride. CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell thought it was a great idea, but didn’t execute it well enough. Still, it looks like reviews did little to dissuade tons of Netflix subscribers from clicking play.