The Best Animated Movies On Netflix Right Now

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

Two years ago, who would have thought that an animated Spider-Man movie not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would become one of the most highly decorated depictions of the friendly webslinger? Well, that's exactly what happened with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which featured not one, but a half-dozen different versions of the character teaming up to save the multiverse from total collapse. Add some amazing writing, an animation style that seems like a strange mashup of stop-motion, computer-generated, and comic-book animation, and some of the best performances in a Marvel movie yet, and you have a recipe for success. And let's not even get started about the hyped-up sequel and its wild visuals coming out in the next couple of years.

