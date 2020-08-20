Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Stunt Double Shared Epic Concept Video

Is it just me, or does this actually look cooler than some of the fight sequences in Captain Marvel? No shade, but maybe because there are wires everywhere and it's not set on an alien planet or among alien figures, we can tell how especially impressive the stunts are. Along with her work on Captain Marvel, Joanna Bennett has also done stunts for Evangeline Lily’s Wasp, Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji, Amber Heard’s Mera and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. She also shared this video of the process of her transforming into Diana Prince here: