Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel Stunt Double Shared Epic Concept Video

Leave a Comment
The unsung heroes of action films are the stunt people, who have been trained to pull off seriously incredible combat scenes, but must also remain anonymous for audiences in order to allow the suspension of disbelief to remain intact. Nevertheless, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson wasn’t shy about showing some love to her stunt doubles, Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker, in 2019 when the Marvel film won “Best Fight Scene” at the MTV Movie Awards.
Now Joanna Bennett has posted this amazing video doing Carol Danver’s combat. Check it out:
Whoa, this is insane! The concept video was made during the development of Captain Marvel to show off the incredible action the hero could pull off with the help of stunt work. Along with some fierce fighting moves, Joanna Bennett is also doing complex wirework. The video’s use of visual effects allows the filmmakers to imagine how the shots would look like with her energy blasts.
Is it just me, or does this actually look cooler than some of the fight sequences in Captain Marvel? No shade, but maybe because there are wires everywhere and it's not set on an alien planet or among alien figures, we can tell how especially impressive the stunts are. Along with her work on Captain Marvel, Joanna Bennett has also done stunts for Evangeline Lily’s Wasp, Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji, Amber Heard’s Mera and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. She also shared this video of the process of her transforming into Diana Prince here:
It's pretty crazy how we look up to the actors and actresses who portray one hero, when these stuntwomen are doing a lot as these characters too. They are the real super women! Joanna Bennett will likely be soon getting back to the gym to work with Brie Larson again, with the sequel currently set to come out in summer 2022. It was announced earlier this month that Candyman director Nia DaCosta will be directing Captain Marvel 2. She will follow the work of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who have already shown their support for DaCosta.
Nia DaCosta is a talented young director who stunned audiences back in 2018 with her first feature film, Little Woods. I outlined why she’s a great pick of the franchise and highlighted what Little Woods shows off about the potential of Captain Marvel 2. It’s exciting to see more female directors behind female-led hero projects – it was just announced Wednesday that Booksmart’s Olivia Wilde may direct the Spider-Woman movie for Sony.
As things stand now, Captain Marvel is expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out Marvel’s upcoming movie slate and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more MCU-related news.