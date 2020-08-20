Apparently We Can Thank Stephenie Meyer's Own Mother For Midnight Sun's Existence

Stephanie Meyer previously said she halted her work on the novel because it felt like everyone was “now in the driver’s seat,” and she no longer felt alone with her narrative. It’d be similar to a director’s film being pulled from the cutting room floor and uploaded to the public before it was finished. That's frustrating. Thankfully, Meyer did get back working on Midnight Sun and has even announced plans for two more books set in the Twilight world. Meyer continued to talk about why the bestseller almost didn’t happen to Bustle: