Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Just Hit A Massive Box Office Milestone Thanks To Re-Releases

Select AMC movie theaters in the U.S. did open today, August 20, and the major theater chain is planning to slowly reopen more of its locations in the coming weeks with a social distancing plan in place and enhanced cleaning measures. In the next few weeks, there will be new movies joining the box office, with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet internationally on August 26 and to North America on September 3. There is, however, some worry that footage could leak and fans will pirate copies.