Kraven The Hunter: 6 Things To Know About The Spider-Man Villain

Kraven The Hunter Is The Chameleon’s Half-Brother

The Marvel Comics debut of Kraven the Hunter was featured in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #15, which ran in August 1964. It depicts one of Peter Parker’s first main foes, the Chameleon (née Dmitri Smerdyakov) calling upon his half-brother Sergei Kravinoff, who was then going by a different name, in hopes that his obsessive personality could help him get rid of Spidey.

The issue also goes deeper into explorations of the Chameleon’s role in Kraven’s origin story, such as how a young Sergei coped with his alcoholic father's abuse by tormenting his older brother. However, Dmitri helped keep their relationship in good standing by entertaining his brother with his impeccable ability to mimic people.