Shazam! Director Jokes About Sequel’s  Delay With A+ Logo

It took nearly eight decades for the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel to finally lead his own theatrical movie, but evidently the wait was worth it, as last year’s Shazam! was a critical success and performed decently at the box office. As a result, Shazam! 2 was quickly given the green light, although we’ll have to wait a little longer for the sequel to arrive due to current events.
Shazam! 2 being delayed is a little more problematic compared to most other superheroes being pushed back, as one of the main appeals of the Shazam mythology is the wish fulfillment of a kid being able to transform into an adult superhero. You wait too long to release a sequel, and the young protagonists who make up the Shazam Family won’t really be kids anymore, which director David F. Sandberg poked fun at with the below top-notch logo for Shazam! 2:
David F. Sandberg posted this amusing Shazam! 2 logo following Matt Reeves revealing the logo for his upcoming DC Comics movie, The Batman. And lest you think otherwise, Sandberg confirmed to a fan in a follow-up tweet that even Darla, the youngest member of the Shazam Family, would rock facial hair. I’m not sure how to feel about that.
Of course, this Shazam! 2 logo is just some good natured jesting, and when David F. Sandberg was questioned by a different fan about how the sequel would handle its actors being teens/young adults this time around, the filmmaker simply posted a picture of a razor. That’s solves one problem, but one would imagine that when Shazam! 2 does finally roll around, it’ll be quite obvious the main characters have grown up quite a bit compared to when we last saw them.
Still, while the comics have the luxury of playing loose with the passage of time, that's significantly harder to do for live-action adaptations, so this was to be expected. Eventually there will come a point where the members of the DCEU’s Shazam Family will have to be classified as adults; in fact, this is basically already the case for Grace Fulton's Mary, as she was preparing to go to college in the first movie. But as far as Shazam! 2 is concerned, it doesn’t sound like David F. Sandberg is concerned about all this since he’s willing to poke fun at the matter.
No official plot details have been revealed yet for Shazam! 2, but along with Billy, Freddy, Mary, Eugene, Pedro and Darla continuing their superhero escapades, the first movie’s mid-credits scene teased an alliance between Doctor Sivana and the super intelligent caterpillar known as Mister Mind. The Shazam mythology will also expand with the Black Adam spinoff movie, but it remains to be seen when Dwayne Johnson’s powerhouse anti-hero and Zachary Levi’s Shazam will eventually clash.
Shazam! 2 will work its magic in theaters on November 4, 2022, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for updates on how it’s coming along. Learn what other DC movies are lined up for the coming years with our comprehensive guide.