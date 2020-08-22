Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Be A Series, But How Many Episodes?

Leave a Comment
Today is a good day to be a fan of Zack Snyder’s Justice League! Not only did we get the teaser that was promised by the man himself, we also have the details on just how we’ll be able to see the full vision of the Snyder Cut unfold before our very eyes. And it looks like you’re going to have some options on how you enjoy it, as it was announced that you will have the option to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League in four hour-long episodes on HBO Max.
During today’s DC FanDome panel promoting the long awaited recut of 2017’s Justice League, Snyder interviewed some superfans of the intended cut to hype up the crowd before the big reveal. But before he rolled that beautiful scene footage that teased a lot of deleted material from the Snyder Cut, he let the audience in on a little something that they’ve been waiting to hear for some time. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available both as a four episode series, as well as a full movie experience, for fans to enjoy as they see fit on HBO Max. Which of course leads to one more question: what about the territories that don’t have HBO Max?
Well, Zack Snyder has a plan for that too, as he mentioned that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is apparently being shopped for distribution wherever HBO Max isn’t available. Whether that distribution is for television, theatrical, or both, is yet to be determined. But one thing is for sure, the fans who wanted to see the Snyder Cut are about to get it, and they’ll get to choose how they want to see it.
Of course, this opens a Mother Box worth of other questions, now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has a plan. Will this cut also be available, in both versions, on digital HD and physical release for purchase? Is there a chance that the series/movie could become a special Fathom Event that screens in movie theaters upon its early 2021 release? And why, why did they choose Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” after the debacle that Watchmen triggered in how that song was used?
Hell, we’ll gladly forget about that last question, as the footage shown was just so damned good. And it’ll be nice to know that everything from Ezra Miller’s Flash finally saving Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West to a ton of Ray Fischer’s Cyborg backstory will be restored in a four hour vision, that can be viewed as the audience chooses. Before we go, let’s take another look at that reel, shall we?
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will fight the forces of evil, in four episodes, on HBO Max in early 2021. In the meantime, be sure to check out our other coverage of DC FanDome events, like the latest Wonder Woman 1984 trailer drop and the full lineup reveal for The Suicide Squad, throughout the day on CinemaBlend!