Zack Snyder’s Justice League Will Be A Series, But How Many Episodes?

During today’s DC FanDome panel promoting the long awaited recut of 2017’s Justice League, Snyder interviewed some superfans of the intended cut to hype up the crowd before the big reveal. But before he rolled that beautiful scene footage that teased a lot of deleted material from the Snyder Cut, he let the audience in on a little something that they’ve been waiting to hear for some time. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available both as a four episode series, as well as a full movie experience, for fans to enjoy as they see fit on HBO Max. Which of course leads to one more question: what about the territories that don’t have HBO Max?