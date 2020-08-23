How Billie Eilish Recorded The No Time To Die Theme Song Was A First For The Bond Franchise

At 18 years old, Billie Eilish has already accomplished some incredibly impressive milestones. Her Grammy-winning album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was one of the best-selling records of 2019. She co-wrote and recorded it alongside her older brother Finneas O’Connell in a bedroom studio at their home. That is a far cry from the fancy studios many A-list artists use to get their music out into the world, and the down-to-earth quality of both the artist and her music has helped endear her to fans all over the world.