Aquaman Director James Wan Guarantees One New Element That Will Be Present In The Sequel

Patrick Wilson: I'm excited for some new worlds. I know you love world-building, and I’d like to see some of that. I'd like to see where else we can go. Because I know you’re going to push that ocean. There’s a lot of unexplored ocean! We only know five percent of the ocean, and that's people!

James Wan: That is true. I can definitely guarantee you new worlds in this next one, and I think you’re going to be very excited as an actor with what you're going to play with with Orm.