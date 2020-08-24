The Batman Trailer Had A Riddler Puzzle And One Fan Thinks He’s Solved It

Riddler's appearance in The Batman teaser is unique to any other version of the character we've seen thus far. The villain is lacking his signature green suit and purple accessories, as well as the cane that Riddler regularly uses as his primary weapon. Instead the character wears a black mask, with his glasses on top. The character also has a clear affinity for the use of duct tape, which adds a chilling sense of realism to the killer.

As a reminder, you can check out the first teaser for The Batman below.