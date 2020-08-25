6 Project Power Question We Have That We Hope A Sequel Will Answer

Well, that’s a question that was technically already answered, as Project Power’s writer Mattson Tomlin did mention in a recent interview that there were already some insane ideas for powers that didn’t make the first film. So there’s some potential out there for anyone who wants to challenge Art, Frank, and Tracy’s abilities, and we really want to know if we’ll see something even more nuts that Art’s pistol shrimp powers of vaporization. Hopefully, since it seems Project Power’s viewer numbers have been kind, we won’t have to wait too long before an official greenlight is given. For now though, you can watch Project Power pack a punch in your streaming queue only on Netflix, dreaming of whether someone will be able to box like an overpowered kangaroo in Project Power 2.