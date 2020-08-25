Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Lovingly Pays Tribute To Gal Gadot And Company

Leave a Comment
Comic book characters have entertained the public for decades, with a few standing out among the rest as fan favorites. On the DC side of things, there are few heroes more iconic than Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, representing one seriously strong female hero. Give Wonder Woman's popularity, she's been adapted into a variety of mediums over the years. Gal Gadot is currently playing the character in the DCEU, but she was proceeded by Lynda Carter's iconic tenure from the Wonder Woman television series. And Carter recently praised how Gadot and company were able to bring Diana Prince to an even wider audience.
Lynda Carter is the first actress to play Wonder Woman in live-action, starring as the title character in the television series for three seasons. Fans have been hoping that Carter would be given a cameo in Patty Jenkins' 2017 hit Wonder Woman, but it didn't come to fruition. But she's still a big fan of Gal Gadot's version of the character, recently sharing how it's personally affected her life by saying:
You know that I have been a fan, from day one, of Patty’s. When she first got attached to this film. When my daughter first saw Gal as Wonder Woman, she said, ‘Mom, I finally get it. I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone.’ And that’s my daughter! That’s my flesh and blood. So, thank you, Gal. Thank you, Patty.
What a touching story. Wonder Woman is a character that means a great deal to the generations of fans. She's a source of power and kindness, and plenty of people were brought up on Lynda Carter's version of television. And it sounds like Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman movie also helped Carter and her daughter gain a touch of more understanding.
Lynda Carter's comments come from her recent appearance at DC Fandome in the virtual Wonder Woman 1984 panel, which also debuted its final trailer. While it's currently unclear if she'll get a cameo in the delayed sequel, but she seems fully supportive of the current big screen franchise. 2017's Wonder Woman was the DCEU's first bonafide critical hit, and made history as a female directed and led comic book movie.
Clearly Lynda Hamilton understands how much Wonder Woman means to the fans, especially her iconic run as the character on the small screen. That unique sense of empowerment and joy is now shard by Gal Gadot's version of Diana Prince, with Wonder Woman 1984 marking the whopping fourth appearance in the DCEU. Plus, there's extra footage coming in the form of the upcoming Snyder Cut on HBO Max.
As for Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins' sophomore entry into the DC Extended Universe has a ton of hype surrounding it. Gal Gadot's title character will be mysteriously reunited with Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, while also colliding with new villains in the form of Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. The sequel's trailer tease a different take on Diana's powers, including the lack of her signature sword and shield.
