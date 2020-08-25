Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Lovingly Pays Tribute To Gal Gadot And Company

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Comic book characters have entertained the public for decades, with a few standing out among the rest as fan favorites. On the DC side of things, there are few heroes more iconic than Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, representing one seriously strong female hero. Give Wonder Woman's popularity, she's been adapted into a variety of mediums over the years. Gal Gadot is currently playing the character in the DCEU, but she was proceeded by Lynda Carter's iconic tenure from the Wonder Woman television series. And Carter recently praised how Gadot and company were able to bring Diana Prince to an even wider audience.