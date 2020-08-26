Henry Cavill Fans Can’t Get Enough Of His Enola Holmes Hair

Netflix’s Enola Holmes will be with us soon, and fans are excited to see Millie Bobby Brown’s teen sleuth embark on a mission to find her mother. While Brown is clearly at the center of the story, fans are also taking notice of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, especially his dark curly hair. Cavill’s locks were one of the most pleasant surprises to come out of the film’s teaser, and fans quickly took to social media to discuss them. Now, following the full trailer’s release, Cavill stans have become infatuated all over again.