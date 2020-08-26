Zendaya Explains How Her Greatest Showman Fans Influence How She Puts Out New Content

I think a lot of my fans have grown up with me, so some of them are my own age. But obviously, I still have young ones, still that watch Disney channel or that watch Greatest Showman or Spider-Man or things like that. Going back to influence and I do take a heavy responsibility but I’m appreciative about that because I think there’s a lot of good I can do… Now, more than ever, specifically with Black Lives Matter and all of that I feel an obligation to make sure that I’m aware and putting out the right things and in line with organizers and people on the ground.