Wait, Brad Pitt's Rumored New Girlfriend Is Already Married?

So, clearly there’s a lot going on in Brad Pitt’s private life and whether or not he’s dating a married lady who’s maybe in an open relationship is only one facet of it. It's also worth noting, this isn't the first time Pitt has been rumored to be dating since his split. As far as what's official, I'm sure he or his partner will let us know as soon as they feel it's something worth remarking on. Yet, as we learned from Keanu Reeves, sometimes that openness comes fairly late in the romance.