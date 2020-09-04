Netflix's Locke And Key Ending Explained: What It Means For Season 2

Ellie Whedon Was Thrown Into The Black Door, Not Dodge

For a split second, it feels like the Lockes had successfully defeated Dodge, taken her body down to the Drowning Caves, and thrown it back into the Black Door. However, upon later inspection, it's revealed that Dodge used the Identity Key to change Ellie Whedon’s appearance into the female version of Dodge. So, in effect, the Lockes threw Ellie Whedon’s body into the Black Door, not Dodge.

What it could mean for Season 2: Possibly, Nina Locke and Detective Matuku could continue to look for Ellie Whedon, but it will likely become very clear to the Locke kids that Dodge is still at-large and tricked them into throwing Ellie Whedon into the Black Door. With that information, they’ll likely have to find a way to get Ellie Whedon back while throwing Dodge back into the Black Door for real this time.