Watch Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Delightfully Sing About Their Jurassic World Reunion

In a way, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's relationship in the Jurassic Park franchise has been akin to two ships passing in the night. While together they were two key pieces of the central ensemble in Steven Spielberg's franchise starter, their respective returns to the series in later years never crossed over. Of course, that's all changing now with the development of Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, and they're so happy about it that they're literally singing: