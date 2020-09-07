Watch Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Delightfully Sing About Their Jurassic World Reunion

Leave a Comment
In a way, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's relationship in the Jurassic Park franchise has been akin to two ships passing in the night. While together they were two key pieces of the central ensemble in Steven Spielberg's franchise starter, their respective returns to the series in later years never crossed over. Of course, that's all changing now with the development of Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, and they're so happy about it that they're literally singing:
Sam Neill has had a consistently wonderful presence on social media in the last few months, comforting fans as we all continue to live through a troubled time, and now that Jurassic World: Dominion is back in production he has now been joined by his wonderful co-star on Twitter. In the video, Neill and Jeff Goldblum team for a wonderful rendition of Tony Bennett's "I Remember You," making us ever-more excited to see their reunion on the big screen next year.
As intimated above, both Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm have previously returned to star in Jurassic Park follow-ups, but their characters have not crossed paths on screen since they flew away from Isla Nublar in a helicopter together. The former was last seen in Joe Johnston's Jurassic Park III (which also featured Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Degler/Sattler) and the latter was featured in both The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The sequels maintained them as individual protagonists.
Nearly 30 years after the first film, Jurassic World: Dominion will be bringing the fan-favorite trio back to the big screen, and assuming that the blockbuster picks up where the last movie left off, the heroes will be dealing with a world that has been overrun by dinosaurs. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both back as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, and the supporting cast also includes returning stars Daniella Pineda (as Zia Rodriguez), Justice Smith (as Franklin Webb) and Jake Johnson (as Lowery Cruthers).
After being put on hold back in March due to global events, Jurassic World: Dominion has been back in production since early July, and is expected to continue into October. The movie is slated to be a part of the epic blockbuster slate that is set up for next year – pumped up due to the impressive number of big delayed 2020 releases – and is presently on track to hit theaters everywhere on June 11, 2021.
Given our extreme excitement for the project, you can be sure that we here at CinemaBlend are following this one closely, so stay tuned in the coming days, weeks, and months for more updates about the making of this highly anticipated movie.