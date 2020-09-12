12 Awesome Black-Led Romantic Movies To Rent Or Stream Right Now

Some romantic movies may be silly, others may highlight the complicated nature of love, and a few demonstrate the strange and beautiful dance of it, but they all show that with love comes hope. There are plenty of wonderful romantic movies out there, and I enjoy a wide range of them, those featuring any sexuality, race, ethnicity, gender, etc. but for this list, I wanted to highlight movies featuring black-led love stories, like How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Photograph.

This list will mainly focus on well-known black-led romance movies, but I hope a few of the films listed are ones you haven’t seen and they inspire you to give them a watch.