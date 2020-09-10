The Fast And Furious Franchise Lawsuit Is Finally Over

While the Fast & Furious franchise is more popular than ever, that doesn’t mean things have been smooth sailing behind the scenes in recent years. For example, in October 2018, Neal Moritz, who had been a producer on all the Fast & Furious movies up to that point, filed a lawsuit against Universal Pictures over him being removed as lead producer on Hobbs & Shaw, and this escalated in May 2019 when Moritz was fired by Universal.