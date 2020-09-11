John Boyega Has Slew Of Post-Star Wars Projects In The Works, Including Movie With Jamie Foxx

They Cloned Tyrone is still a ways off, but there are some other John Boyega projects arriving sooner to keep fans entertained. For instance, he’s already completed work for his episode of the Amazon Prime Video miniseries Small Axe, which is based on the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community between 1969 and 1982. Boyega stars as Leroy Logan, and the first three episodes will premiere on September 25 at the New York Film Festival. It hasn’t been announced yet when Small Axe will premiere on Prime Video.