Robert Downey Jr And His Fantasy Football League Are Dedicating A Ton Of Money In Chadwick Boseman's Memory

You know what would be better? If the actors in this marvelous fantasy football league could get back to making Marvel Studios movies. We are in limbo in terms of the MCU, with our last trip arriving more than one year ago (when Spider-Man: Far From Home took the wallcrawler on a European vacation). Black Widow was supposed to have opened by now, and currently is on track for a November release. If it’s not able to hold on to that slate, then a slew of release dates are going to shift, affecting the MCU as a whole for the next few years.