With Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Dating, Fans Art Imagines Them As Batman And Catwoman

After meeting on the film Deep Water last year, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have blossomed into an adorable Hollywood couple we can’t get enough of. We’ll see the pair’s chemistry pop on screen when the steamy thriller comes out later this year, but what if they shared the screen for a DC film? One artist has imagined the pair as Batman and Catwoman, which is obviously brilliant.
Ben Affleck's return as Batman is totally on the books again too. The actor will reprise his role in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, along with Michael Keaton also going back to the role in Warner Bros’ take on the Flashpoint storyline. But Catwoman anyone? Just check out this Instagram post from digital artist artoftimetravel:
Okay, so they look incredible as the iconic DC duo. The digital artist fit Batfleck in the character's blue suit from the 2002-2003 Hush storyline, where the Dark Knight and Catwoman explore a romance in between his run-ins with the Batman family and Superman. Ana de Armas has not yet nabbed a comic book role, but I think this is a role she could definitely pull off.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas confirmed they've been in a relationship since March. The pair have been quarantining together, hanging out with Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s kids, and enjoying time on remote vacations. Check out this picture of them that Ana de Armas posted on Affleck’s 48th birthday last month:
The Oscar-winning actor is already set to be back in the Batman suit for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will drop on HBO Max in 2021 after years of campaigning from fans. The extended team-up film will be presented in four one-hour episodes on the streaming platform. Affleck’s return to the universe for The Flash also opens the door for his version of the character further, though we still have loads of questions about how this could work.
For one, Warner Bros is also seeking to establish a new era for the character with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, among other reintroductions of more of Gotham’s lineup. Paul Dano will play Riddler, Jeffrey Wright is Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell is Penguin and Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth.
In the comic books, there have been times when multiple versions of Batman have ruled their own titles and the character remains popular. Warner Bros could pull off multiple Batmans at once, and it certainly looks like they’re ready to try. In terms of Ana de Armas, I was actually more interested in the popular fancasting of her as Poison Ivy, especially since the character has not graced the big screen in a while.
Ana de Armas is getting ready to star alongside Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, currently set for November 20. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more movie news.