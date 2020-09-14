Jason Momoa Fires Off A Frustrated And NSFW Response To The Ray Fisher Investigation

Well that’s certainly kicking things up a couple notches. For those of you confused by what Jason Momoa means by bringing up “Frosty,” it was reported at the start of July that he’d been cast to voice Frosty the Snowman in a CGI/live-action movie from Warner Bros and Stampede, with Jon Berg, who was also a producer on Justice League, and Greg Silverman producing. It’s unclear if Momoa is saying this project doesn’t exist or if he hadn’t actually signed onto it, but either way, he sees the announcement as a distraction from what Ray Fisher is trying to bring to light.