Jason Momoa Fires Off A Frustrated And NSFW Response To The Ray Fisher Investigation

Leave a Comment
2017’s Justice League has been back in the spotlight recently, and no, I’m not talking about The Snyder Cut heading to HBO Max. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has accused Joss Whedon, who took over directing Justice League during the reshoots period following Zack Snyder, of being “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” to the movie’s cast and crew, and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa recently threw his support behind his costar’s crusade.
Now Jason Momoa has gone a step further and posted a frustrated and NSFW response about the investigation into Ray Fisher’s claims regarding what happened on the Justice League set. Here’s what Momoa posted on his Instagram page:
THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j
Well that’s certainly kicking things up a couple notches. For those of you confused by what Jason Momoa means by bringing up “Frosty,” it was reported at the start of July that he’d been cast to voice Frosty the Snowman in a CGI/live-action movie from Warner Bros and Stampede, with Jon Berg, who was also a producer on Justice League, and Greg Silverman producing. It’s unclear if Momoa is saying this project doesn’t exist or if he hadn’t actually signed onto it, but either way, he sees the announcement as a distraction from what Ray Fisher is trying to bring to light.
It was one thing for Jason Momoa to simply post #IStandWithRayFisher as a sign of support, but now Momoa has firmly cemented himself as an ally in Fisher’s corner and is also calling for a proper investigation into what went down on the Justice League set more than three years ago. Like Fisher, Momoa didn’t provide any specific details about the alleged behavior, but him taking this bold stance will likely draw more attention on the matter.
Ray Fisher responded to Jason Momoa’s post with the following:
In case you haven’t been paying close attention to the Ray Fisher/Justice League drama, along with the allegations he made about Joss Whedon, Fisher also accused producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns of enabling Whedon’s behavior, with Johns allegedly threatening Fisher’s career. A little over a week ago, Fisher also stated that Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, “attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus” in hopes that Fisher “would relent on Geoff Johns.”
Officially speaking, an “independent third-party investigation” has been launched into the alleged “toxic and abusive work environment” on the Justice League reshoots, but that’s also been fraught with controversy. On September 5, Warner Bros alleged that Ray Fisher had not met with the investigator, which Fisher soon after denied, and earlier today, the actor said on Twitter that the firm WB hired has “conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR,” among other things.
Jason Momoa isn’t the only Justice League actor who’s backing Ray Fisher, as Kiersey Clemons, who was cut from the theatrical version of the movie, shared her support on social media too. Clemons’ performance as Iris West will be inserted back into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will see her opposite Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash.
However this Justice League investigation turns out, we here at CinemaBlend will keep you updated on how it’s going. In the meantime, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected to drop on HBO Max sometime in 2021, and find out what other DC movies are on the way with our comprehensive guide.