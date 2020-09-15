The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Two Characters He Wrote Without Meeting The Actors

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, with a ton of exciting projects coming down the pipeline over the next few years. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming blockbusters is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a soft reboot of the similarly tilted 2017 movie. Gunn recently revealed the ensemble of characters at the virtual DC Fandome event, and it turns out that he had to write two of members of Task Force X without having ever actually met the actors.