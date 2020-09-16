Christopher Nolan Has Been Going To Movie Theaters But Not To See Tenet

To say movie theaters have had a rough year would be an understatement. Since shutting down due to current events, they’ve lost quite a bit of money, have gotten into disputes with big studios over movie distribution, and have struggled to find a way to open safely. For some time there was hope in the air that Tenet could be just the right kind of big blockbuster to convince people to head back to theaters, giving theaters a kick start after a long shut down. In a surprise and unconventional release strategy, Tenet hit the international box office first before coming to the US. And, the results seem to be mixed.