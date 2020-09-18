Mulan May Not Be Crushing China, But Sounds Like It's Crushing Disney+

Disney has only publicly said the company was "pleased" with the Disney+ results, but at this point, we likely won't get any hard numbers from the company until the next earnings call, which is expected in November, unless the recently announced Investors Day happens first. Still, if these numbers are close to accurate, it's understandable why Disney would be pleased. Combined with the global box office numbers it would put Mulan somewhere around a $300 million gross, which, in the case of this movie may only be enough to keep the film from losing money, but under the circumstances, you can call that a win.