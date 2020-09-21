Ryan Reynolds Had An A+ Response To Dwayne Johnson Destroying His Own Gate

This isn’t the first time that Ryan Reynolds has had a little fun with Dwayne Johnson on social media. Just last month, it was rumored that Reynolds would appear in Black Adam, starring Johnson as the eponymous protagonist, as Hawkman, one of the Justice Society of America members. Reynolds shot down this rumor, but then joked about how he may already be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, leading Johnson to counter with his own joke about how not only will Reynolds be Hawkman in Black Adam and Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut, but is also Kevin Hart’s dad.