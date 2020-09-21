Ryan Reynolds Had An A+ Response To Dwayne Johnson Destroying His Own Gate

Leave a Comment
The next time you find yourself strapped for time and dangerously close to missing an appointment, just remember the lengths Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was willing to go to stay on schedule. Several days ago, the Hollywood superstar shared on social media that he’d ripped off the security gate in front of his home because a power outage had stopped it from working, and he couldn’t wait around for help opening it because he was expected on a movie set.
Needless to say this feat of strength served as a fine reminder that Dwayne Johnson’s muscles are more than just for show. However, as he often does, Johnson’s Red Notice costar Ryan Reynolds couldn’t resist making an A+ wisecrack about the gate-destroying incident. Here’s what he had to say on Johnson’s Instagram post:
The gate opened the OTHER way.
Oh, so that was the issue the whole time! Man, Dwayne Johnson really could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he’d just read the instruction manual. In all seriousness though, we’ve come to these kinds of humorous comments from Ryan Reynolds, especially when they concern work associates. So frankly, I’d have been surprised if Reynolds hadn’t said anything publicly about it, although I’m assuming that he’d bring up the matter the next time he saw Johnson in person, assuming that hasn’t already happened.
This isn’t the first time that Ryan Reynolds has had a little fun with Dwayne Johnson on social media. Just last month, it was rumored that Reynolds would appear in Black Adam, starring Johnson as the eponymous protagonist, as Hawkman, one of the Justice Society of America members. Reynolds shot down this rumor, but then joked about how he may already be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, leading Johnson to counter with his own joke about how not only will Reynolds be Hawkman in Black Adam and Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut, but is also Kevin Hart’s dad.
Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are starring alongside Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice, an action comedy that follows an INERPOL agent who’s been tasked with capturing the world’s most wanted art thief. Red Notice began filming earlier this year (during which time they ruined a lot of takes), but due to the pandemic, production had to be paused for approximately half a year and only just recently resumed with new health and safety measures in place.
Along with Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds also has Free Guy, The Croods: A New Age (which dropped its first trailer this morning) and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard coming up, and is still striving to make Deadpool 3 happen. Reynolds also recently shot a Mint Mobile commercial with Rick Moranis (who’s returning to the world of live-action filmmaking soon with Disney+’s Shrunk), and his 2003 movie Foolproof was briefly available for free on the short-lived, definitely-not-a-joke (okay, it was) streaming service Mint Mobile Plus.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more news concerning Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, including when Red Notice will drop on Netflix. For now, keep track of the movies that are supposed to hit theaters in the near future with our 2020 release schedule and 2021 release schedule.