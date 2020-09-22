Mark Hamill Pays Tribute To Star Wars Designer Ron Cobb

The Mos Eisley Cantina in the original Star Wars: A New Hope has become one of the most iconic locations in all of science fiction cinema. It was a place where a wide variety of strange and unusual creatures could be found. many of those iconic creature designs, that have become part of Star Wars canon and grown into their own races with histories of their own, were created by production designer Ron Cobb. Cobb would create many more of the most recognizable images in the genre. Unfortunately, we've lost this great artist, as Ron Cobb has passed away at the age of 83, but he's being remembered by those who worked alongside him, like Mark Hamill.