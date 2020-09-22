New Wonder Woman 1984 Video Features Diana Prince Flying With Her Golden Wings

Unlike her comic book counterpart, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman doesn’t appear to be able to fly on her own, although she can certainly leap quite far and levitate for a brief period of time. So along with providing extra protection, the armor also allows her to take to the skies… you know, for those times when she’s not able to swing from lighting bolts on her lasso. Sadly, those wings aren’t long for this world, as we see Diana later shed them off her back.