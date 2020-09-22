Bella’s House From Twilight Is Real, And You Can Even Take A Digital Tour

Even though Bella Swan’s eyes may have wandered more on the end of Edward Cullen’s amber eyes and his family’s modern glass home, fans of the franchise have dreamed about walking into the home of Charlie Swan-- one of the most recognizable locations in the Twilight films. The front driveway where Bella rekindles her friendship with Jacob Black in and her room is where her and Edward share their first kiss on her bed. Bite on this: the exact location where these scenes were shot can be visited in the flesh or virtually.