Upcoming Pedro Pascal Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Mandalorian Star

We Can Be Heroes - TBD

Next up for Pedro Pascal will be a yet-to-be-named character in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming We Can Be Heroes, a followup to the 2005 kids action movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, this time seeing a release on Netflix instead of a traditional theatrical run.

According to a 2019 Deadline report, We Can Be Heroes will center around the children of Earth's superheroes as they try to rescue their parents who have been kidnapped by aliens. In a conversation with EW in June 2020, Rodriguez revealed that one of the film's main characters will be the daughter of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, with Taylor Dooley (Lavagirl) reprising her role as an older hero. There was no word on if Taylor Lautner (Sharkboy) will be showing up in some shape or form.