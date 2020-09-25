Madonna Biopic Casting: 10 Stars Who Could Play The Lead

Madonna

The final pick we have for the Madonna biopic is… Madonna. Yes, the woman herself! Hey, she’s directing, producing and co-writing, might as well go all in right? The Irishman style, de-aging tech if she’d like it and just let her act out her life! This likely won’t happen considering the report detailed she is looking for a young actress, but we hope it does some of the time. Current Madonna could be this fourth-wall breaking Deadpool-like character who comes in and out throughout the movie to tell her story in hindsight. We don’t see an artist take the reigns of their own biopic very often (ever?), so why not lean all the way into this?