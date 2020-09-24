The Next Alita: Battle Angel Twitter Campaign Is Aiming To Bring The Film Back To Theaters

If you’re looking to make some noise for the potential re-release of Alita: Battle Angel, do not stand by! Be sure to get onto your Twitter account next Thursday at 7 AM PST (or whatever time that is in your local area) and put your voice out into the world. Though it probably couldn’t hurt to also stream the film while it’s still on HBO Max. Though, you only have another week to do so, after which point the film will be moving to Cinemax, with airings starting on October 2.