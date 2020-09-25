Marvel Made History In 2020, But Not The Best Kind Of History

2019 marked the biggest year yet for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Captain Marvel introduced Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers to the masses and pulled in over $1 billion in the process, Avengers: Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with its nearly $2.8 billion haul, and Peter Parker’s clash with Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home also crossed the $1 billion threshold. 2020 was expected to be a momentous year too by launching the franchise’s Phase 4, but that’s no longer happening. As a result, the MCU has now made some unfortunate history, as 2020 marks only the second year in the franchise’s existence that a movie is not coming out.