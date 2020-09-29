Borat 2 Is Heading To Streaming, It’s Very Nice!

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to Borat 2. The plan is to premiere the sequel on Amazon Prime Video in late October, right before Election Day in the United States. Given how precarious the theatrical business still is during the health crisis, not to mention that Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the studio that delivered the first Borat movie, it makes sense why Borat 2 set up shop on a streaming platform not affiliated with the primarily family-friendly Mouse House.