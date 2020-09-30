Michael Eisner: The Best And Worst Thing To Ever Happen To The Disney Parks

These decisions absolutely had their desired effect. With more thrilling attractions, many of them attached to properties that teenagers were already fans of, the Disney Parks were now truly fun for the whole family. And while there have always been Disney fans at any age, there is certainly a feeling that there are a lot more adults who still love Disney parks today as passionately as they did when they were kids, and those adults were kids back when Michael Eisner was making these changes. If you're somebody who thinks there are too many childless adults having fun at Disney Parks, Eisner gets a lot of the blame.