Robert Pattinson Talking About His Wild Devil All The Time Performance On Netflix Is Just Delightful

While speaking with Antonio Campos, the actor talked about this newfound freedom he’s found with his work in recent years when he learned how to have fun again. As he discussed with Campos, when he first started acting it was done with a playfulness that he lost somewhat when becoming a professional actor at first. With a role such as Reverend Preston Teagardin in Devil All the Time, he reclaims this freedom to fall. Hey, I think he nailed it and achieved exactly what he was going for, but some might see it as a bit much.