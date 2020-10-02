6 DC Characters Tom Hiddleston Would Be Perfect For

Leave a Comment
There was a time when only the hero could be the most charming character in a comic book movie, but that would change forever with the casting of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the central antagonist of both Thor, which introduced him as the God of Thunder’s adoptive brother, and The Avengers. All thanks to his performance as fan favorite Marvel baddie, his career riding high enough at this point that he would have to be truly desperate to come to the DC movies for help.
With the upcoming release of the Disney+ exclusive series Loki, in which Tom Hiddleston will reprise his beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe role, it is clear that the 39-year-old, British actor has no reason reason at the moment to switch comic book franchise. Yet, there is a part of me that kind of wants to see him make a DC transition, at least sometime in the near future, and purely because there are so many characters (good and bad) whom he would be a perfect fit for. There actually was a time, however, when at least some of us were convinced that Tom Hiddleston’s MCU career might be over after all when the God of Mischief was strangled to death by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the introductory cold open for Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.
How about, for the sake of conversation, we imagine that the Loki did not achieve his impromptu inter-dimensional escape in Avengers: Endgame, Hiddleston is still looking for a job, and the DCEU has a few positions they have left open for his consideration? Six characters who either have yet to be officially introduced into the DCEU or in a live action adaptation at all (or would even just be fun to imagine him playing) come to mind, starting with one whose big screen debut always seems to fall through the cracks when it to gets closer to reality.
Sandman
Speaking of reality, an omnipotent being called Dream (who also goes by many other aliases) specializes in all things that are not real. In fact, the member of the Endless, who was created in 1989 by the brilliant Neil Gaiman as a reimagining of DC’s Sandman title, is actually the personification of all the dreams we experience as we sleep and the stories we create - meaning he could literally get inside your head and manipulate you into doing whatever he wanted, among many, many other things as well. In other words, Sandman would have quite a few things in common with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, if he was not such an ass.
Christopher Chance
Tom Hiddleston received great acclaim in AMC’s miniseries adaptation of John Le Carré’s novel The Night Manager. His Golden Globe-winning performance as a hotel supervisor turned spy convinces me that if DC were to give the green light to one of their coolest espionage titles, Human Target, they should consider him as the lead character, Christopher Chance, who has been previously adapted for TV, most recently, in two Arrow episodes and in his own short-lived Fox series that depicted him as a typical bodyguard instead of a master at impersonating innocent people wanted for dead, hence the “human target” persona. I think that putting Hiddleston in the role on the big screen (while staying faithful to character, too) would be a well-deserved step up.
Andrew Bennett
There was a time when vampires seemed in need of a “step-up” for a while after the Twilight craze came and went, but with MCU’s reboot of Blade coming up and Jared Leto in the title role of Sony’s Morbius, bloodsuckers may be back in business. Naturally, it is only a matter of time before DC may want to open the coffin on some of their own nocturnal, fanged characters, such as Andrew Bennett: a fully undead, British vampire (otherwise known as I, Vampire) who hunts his own kind, which has earned him a spot on Justice League Dark.
With J.J. Abrams developing a series based on that title, that might be a good place to introduce the character and, having played a vamp in Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive, Tom Hiddleston might be the right choice.
Deadman
On second thought, if Tom Hiddleston was to become part of the Justice League Dark series cast, I might have an even better role for him. His name is Boston Brand, who is one of the liveliest people you would ever read about in DC comics despite hime being, ironically, a murdered man whose spirit was given the ability possess others, which he decided to use as a force for good as Deadman. All it would take is a clean shave, some gray makeup, and disguising Hiddleston’s British accent with a Brooklyn one (which we already know he’s probably a master at) and Deadman is ready to come alive.
Jason Blood
In the event that Tom Hiddleston would prefer not to hide his natural accent but would still love to be a part of Justice League Dark, there is always the role of Jason Blood. The Englishman is an expert in occultism and demonology, which is something he should know about better than anybody as his body been inhabited by a demon called Etrigan since Merlin bound the entity to him in the 6th Century. This is an exceptionally dark role that I imagine Hiddleston, after years of playing a god, might have fun with.
The Joker
Of course, I cannot imagine any DC villain being nearly as fun to portray as the Joker. On top of that, few actors seem as perfect for the role as Tom Hiddleston, and recent fan art imagining him as the character is not the only reason. The way he relishes in deceit and chaos as Loki could practically be taken as an audition tape to be Batman’s arch enemy, who, as far as we know, has yet to be cast in a future movie opposite Robert Pattinson, so why not let Hiddleston take it for a spin.
What do you think? Would you be willing to give up the already hinted at Season 2 of Loki to see Tom Hiddleston take over as the DC’s new Joker, or could he never top the likes of Heath Ledger or Joaquin Phoenix in your eyes? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the Marvelous actor, as well as even more hypothetical comic book movie casting calls, here on CinemaBlend.