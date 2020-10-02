6 DC Characters Tom Hiddleston Would Be Perfect For

Andrew Bennett

There was a time when vampires seemed in need of a “step-up” for a while after the Twilight craze came and went, but with MCU’s reboot of Blade coming up and Jared Leto in the title role of Sony’s Morbius, bloodsuckers may be back in business. Naturally, it is only a matter of time before DC may want to open the coffin on some of their own nocturnal, fanged characters, such as Andrew Bennett: a fully undead, British vampire (otherwise known as I, Vampire) who hunts his own kind, which has earned him a spot on Justice League Dark.

With J.J. Abrams developing a series based on that title, that might be a good place to introduce the character and, having played a vamp in Jim Jarmusch’s Only Lovers Left Alive, Tom Hiddleston might be the right choice.