3 Quick Things To Know About Dolly Parton's New Netflix Christmas Movie

Dolly Wrote The Music

The family musical will feature fourteen original songs written by Dolly Parton, along with the icon starring as Angel and executive producing Christmas on the Square. The movie is coming out not long after the singer drops her first new holiday album in 30 years, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The album features Dolly singing classics such as I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus and features duets with Miley Cyrus, Michael Buble and Willie Nelson. It also features at least one track from the new musical Christmas On The Square. You can listen to it below if you’d like a sneak peek: