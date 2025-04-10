Montana Jordan Wants Dolly Parton To Guest Star On Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And I Think He Has An A+ Pitch For How It Could Happen

News
By published

I'm on board with this.

Montana Jordan and Dolly Parton split image
(Image credit: Troy Harvey / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./CBS News)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is in the back half of Season 1, and while the finale could bring in a new character that stirs up trouble for the married couple, Montana Jordan is making mental plans regarding Mandy's future family members whom Georgie could interact with in the future. The actor gave an A+ pitch for how country legend Dolly Parton could feasibly appear down the line, and I can only hope nobody named Jolene tries to squash this idea.

Jordan and Emily Osment stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and talked about their hit comedy, which was recently renewed for Season 2 on CBS. (Fans can stream all the current episodes anytime with a Paramount+ subscription.) When Hudson asked the duo who their dream guest star would be, the Georgie actor revealed his grand idea to sway the iconic songstress to the sitcom. As he put it:

Mandy does not have a grandmother in the show, OK. So, how great would it be for Ms. Dolly Parton to play her grandmother?

Dolly Parton in Southern Grandma mode is a pretty great scenario in any capacity, and as Jennifer Hudson pointed out, it'd make for a reunion between Dolly Parton and Emily Osment. Parton was a guest star on three episodes of Hannah Montana, all of which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. But would the country icon specifically be a good fit to play Mandy's meemaw?

I have my reservations, especially since the show is rooted in reality, and Dolly Parton is presumably just as beloved in this universe as any other. But that could easily be explained away. And after hearing Jordan's idealized scene for Parton, I can certainly see the appeal in her playing Mandy's grandma.

I just think it'd be great for Meemaw and Dolly Parton to have a scene where they're bickering about something or whatever is going on. I think it'd be perfect.

I would love it if Mandy's grandma was somehow tied up in Connie's new hustle as a bookie and the drama that would unfold with that. All of that said, Parton's natural southern accent is a good deal thicker than anyone in the McAllister family in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, so viewers might have trouble seeing her as someone related to Mandy and her parents.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Paramount+ is the streaming home for Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, so getting a subscription to watch it would be wise. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

I think another possible way for Dolly Parton to appear would be via Mandy's brother Connor, who has already shown he's someone who has connections. He is friends with Jay Leno, and given his musical talents, it wouldn't be hard to believe he also knew Parton. One barrier would be making Parton look the same as she did three decades ago in the sitcom, so maybe Montana Jordan was onto something by making her a different character.

Regardless of how it happens, I hope for more guest stars on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage before the couple splits. The reasons for them to go their separate ways are piling up, but they keep finding ways to work through their issues. We may have a good stretch of time before they finally split up, but we can only wait and see.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 1 is still going strong in April, but the season finale is coming up in May, so be sure to catch up!

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth

Survivor Fans Aren’t Happy About Season 48’s Most Fascinating Player Not Making The Jury, And I Have Some Thoughts About It Too

‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth
See more latest
Most Popular
aimee lou wood on the white lotus
‘There’s A Limit’: The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood Is Over Talking About Her Teeth
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Simu Liu Name Drops Tom Holland When Explaining Why He Kept Avengers: Doomsday Casting Under Wraps
Side by side of Glen Powell in Twisters and Demi Moore in The Substance.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Met Up With Demi Moore's Pup, And It Was The Meet-Cute I Didn't Know I Needed This Month
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.
Critics Have Seen Drop, And They’re In Agreement On The ‘Bonkers’ Blumhouse Thriller
Chadwick Boseman&#039;s T&#039;Challa sitting in Wakandan throne room in Black Panther
Black Panther Director Recalls Marvel Execs ‘Freaking Out’ Over Chadwick Boseman’s Accent For T’Challa
Emma Watson and Tom Felton in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
While Harry Potter Fan Fiction Isn't Tom Felton And Emma Watson's 'Cup Of Tea,' The Draco Actor Did Explain Why It's 'Amazing'
Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor wearing a tuxedo and holding a large revolver
James Gunn’s Reasons For Hiring Nicholas Hoult To Play Lex Luthor Are Still Cracking Me Up
&quot;Bete Noire&quot; from Black Mirror Season 7.
Critics Have Watched Black Mirror Season 7, And They Have Strong Feelings About The Most ‘Transcendent’ Episode
From left to right: Travis Kelce smiling and wearing a USA hat on New Heights and Taylor Swift singing while raising her right hand during the Eras Tour Fearless set.
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Sent A Thoughtful Gift After Kylie Had Her Fourth Baby, And It's Opened The Door For Questions About What's Next For The Power Couple
Machine Gun Kelly is Gwen Stefani&#039;s Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26 on November 19, 2024.
Machine Gun Kelly Announced The ‘New Addition’ To His Family (And He Was Not Talking About His Baby With Megan Fox)