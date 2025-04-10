Montana Jordan Wants Dolly Parton To Guest Star On Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage, And I Think He Has An A+ Pitch For How It Could Happen

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is in the back half of Season 1, and while the finale could bring in a new character that stirs up trouble for the married couple, Montana Jordan is making mental plans regarding Mandy's future family members whom Georgie could interact with in the future. The actor gave an A+ pitch for how country legend Dolly Parton could feasibly appear down the line, and I can only hope nobody named Jolene tries to squash this idea.

Jordan and Emily Osment stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and talked about their hit comedy, which was recently renewed for Season 2 on CBS. (Fans can stream all the current episodes anytime with a Paramount+ subscription.) When Hudson asked the duo who their dream guest star would be, the Georgie actor revealed his grand idea to sway the iconic songstress to the sitcom. As he put it:

Mandy does not have a grandmother in the show, OK. So, how great would it be for Ms. Dolly Parton to play her grandmother?

Dolly Parton in Southern Grandma mode is a pretty great scenario in any capacity, and as Jennifer Hudson pointed out, it'd make for a reunion between Dolly Parton and Emily Osment. Parton was a guest star on three episodes of Hannah Montana, all of which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. But would the country icon specifically be a good fit to play Mandy's meemaw?

I have my reservations, especially since the show is rooted in reality, and Dolly Parton is presumably just as beloved in this universe as any other. But that could easily be explained away. And after hearing Jordan's idealized scene for Parton, I can certainly see the appeal in her playing Mandy's grandma.

I just think it'd be great for Meemaw and Dolly Parton to have a scene where they're bickering about something or whatever is going on. I think it'd be perfect.

I would love it if Mandy's grandma was somehow tied up in Connie's new hustle as a bookie and the drama that would unfold with that. All of that said, Parton's natural southern accent is a good deal thicker than anyone in the McAllister family in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, so viewers might have trouble seeing her as someone related to Mandy and her parents.

I think another possible way for Dolly Parton to appear would be via Mandy's brother Connor, who has already shown he's someone who has connections. He is friends with Jay Leno, and given his musical talents, it wouldn't be hard to believe he also knew Parton. One barrier would be making Parton look the same as she did three decades ago in the sitcom, so maybe Montana Jordan was onto something by making her a different character.

Regardless of how it happens, I hope for more guest stars on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage before the couple splits. The reasons for them to go their separate ways are piling up, but they keep finding ways to work through their issues. We may have a good stretch of time before they finally split up, but we can only wait and see.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 1 is still going strong in April, but the season finale is coming up in May, so be sure to catch up!