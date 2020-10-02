Henry Cavill Comments On His Sherlock Performance And That Lawsuit From The Conan Doyle Estate

Maybe if Henry Cavill had been a producer on Enola Holmes, he would have had a take to share about the movie’s current legal predicament. But as an actor, he did his job bringing his version of Sherlock Holmes to life, and he’s willing to let others deal with the legal response that came out several months before Enola Holmes hit Netflix. That said, when it was noted how this must be the first time someone has been sued for damages because of their acting, Cavill simply said that “nothing surprises him anymore.”