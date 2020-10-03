Ezra Miller’s The Flash May Bring Over Another Justice League Co-Star

Leave a Comment
Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is finally picking up speed on its marathon of endurance tests to production. The DCEU project is currently set to begin filming in London next year ahead of its summer 2022 release date. Additional casting is now underway, with another familiar face from 2017’s Justice League now in early negotiations to return to the franchise.
The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup may now reprise his role as Henry Allen, the father to Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen/Flash in the Scarlet Speedster’s first solo cinematic outing. Crudup briefly made an appearance in Justice League and could very well have additional screen time in Zack Snyder’s cut of the film, which is coming to HBO Max next year.
The news comes from THR and on the heels of Billy Crudup picking up his first Emmy win last month for his role as network executive Cory Ellison. Henry Allen plays a key role in Barry Allen's origin story, and keeping continuity with Crudup feels like an organic choice for the film. Per the comics, Barry loses his mom Nora at a young age and his dad is sent to prison after being found guilty of her murder, despite pleas that he is innocent.
This early experience is what inspires Barry Allen to seek a career in law enforcement as a forensic scientist and then be struck by a bolt of lightning that creates his speedy powers. In the CW television iteration of The Flash led by Grant Gustin, Barry’s bond with his imprisoned father started as the beating heart of the series and could very well contribute to the emotional depth of Ezra Miller’s standalone Flash film.
Joining Ezra Miller thus far in The Flash are two defining versions of Batman from past DC films. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck have signed on to play the Dark Knight from varying timelines. In the script written by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, Barry will reportedly attempt to travel back in time to change (or solve?) the events of his mother’s death and in turn open up the multiverse.
There are a lot of awesome possibilities that Warner Bros could take advantage of from this popular Flash storyline, and it could serve as a bridge between the current DC franchise, the past versions of these superheroes and what’s coming in future installments. Next on our list for casting hopefuls is the recasting of Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Clemons was cast as Iris for Justice League and will receive more screen time for the Snyder Cut as well, but we haven’t heard if she’ll be back for The Flash yet.
The Flash is presently set to hit theaters on June 3, 2022. If you’re looking for DC releases coming out at a more speedy pace, check out what’s on our upcoming DC movies calendar.