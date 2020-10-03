Tenet’s John David Washington Opens Up About Potentially Playing A Marvel Or DC Superhero Role

John David Washington is really making a name for himself within the Hollywood landscape. The 36-year-old actor has already starred in high-profile films like BlacKkKlansman and Tenet, proving that he can handle both comedy and action. Following these ventures, some are campaigning for him to enter the superhero genre through either Marvel or DC. Nothing seems to be set in stone yet, but Washington has put a lot of thought into joining a comic book franchise. Despite this, he wants to tread carefully so that he doesn’t limit himself: