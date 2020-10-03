The Mean Girls Cast Reunited For A Worthy Cause, And It Was So Fetch

Leave a Comment
2020 has certainly been the year of surprise cast reunions, as a number of stars from classic films have been finding different reasons to come together to reflect on their projects. From Ghostbusters and Splash to Back to the Future and The Goonies, it seems like almost everyone is joining in on the fun trend. Now, the cast of Mean Girls has come together for a very fetch reunion to benefit a good cause.
Katie Couric re-assembled the cast of 2004’s Mean Girls on Instagram, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennet, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Rajiv Surendra, Ana Gasteyer, Tim Meadows and Tina Fey. The was perfect because it dropped on October 3 (Mean Girls Day), which is, of course, the day Aaron Samuels turned to Cady Heron to ask for the time.
But this isn’t the only reason that this October 3 was the right time for a Mean Girls reunion. It also arrives exactly one month before election day for the U.S. With this, the reunion was organized to help support voting. The event was done in conjunction with HeadCount and #GoodToVote, a campaign partners with influential voices to encourage voter registration and participation. The Plastics definitely weren’t the most considerate group in Mean Girls but, if there were any positive reason to bring back the actors who played them, this would be it.
During the reunion, the cast shared memories from their time working on the film and even revealed a secret or two. Lindsay Lohan, who played the lead role, explained that she was actually aiming to play the despicable (and victimizing) Regina George. This changed, however, when she realized just how many emotions the character would get to convey in the film:
I really wanted to play Regina because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it, and I was like, ‘But I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty.’ The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Katy and her sensitivity and the trapeze of emotions that she goes through.
Daniel Franzese, who most remember for playing the scene-stealing Damian, also looked back on performing “Beautiful” at the Winter Talent Show, and it turns out that scene was special to him for a sweet reason:
Singing 'Beautiful' was really fun because when we shot it, the only person in the audience was my mom…. I was just singing to her all day.
The cast definitely seemed to have a great time catching up and, 16 years later, each actor still seems to hold a special place for Mean Girls. Many fans still pay tribute to the high school movie every October 3 and, thanks to this long-running tradition, the film’s legacy should remain intact for years to come.