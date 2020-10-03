The Mean Girls Cast Reunited For A Worthy Cause, And It Was So Fetch

But this isn’t the only reason that this October 3 was the right time for a Mean Girls reunion. It also arrives exactly one month before election day for the U.S. With this, the reunion was organized to help support voting. The event was done in conjunction with HeadCount and #GoodToVote, a campaign partners with influential voices to encourage voter registration and participation. The Plastics definitely weren’t the most considerate group in Mean Girls but, if there were any positive reason to bring back the actors who played them, this would be it.