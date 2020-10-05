New Free Guy Trailer Features Ryan Reynolds Repeatedly Getting Hit By Moving Vehicles

The world in Free Guy certainly could use such a hero, as anyone who grabs media attention, and even finds himself becoming the answer to a question on Jeopardy! It’s a rags to riches story, when you take into account the fact that Guy’s world is kind of crumbing down around him. An existential crisis will do that to a person, and that’s exactly where this adventure lands Ryan Reynolds’ protagonist, thanks to his dealings with the elusive Molotov Girl, played by Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer. Now that he’s learned exactly what he is, and how to play the game at the heart of Free Guy, it’s up to Guy to help his new ally in saving Free City, and potentially himself.