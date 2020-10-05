Anne Hathaway’s One Word Response To Her Trailer For The Witches Is Halloween Approved

The Witches has a lot to live up to. The original Roald Dahl story is as popular as anything else from the author. The story was also adapted into a film in the '90s which gave a generation of kids nightmares, and probably also turned a lot of them into horror movie fans. The remake is going to have to be quite good to win over fans of the previous film. Certainly, the hope is that the movie will be a nostalgia trip for them, as well as become a staple Halloween film for a new generation of young viewers.